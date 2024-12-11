Catholic World News

Pelosi rejects bishops’ authority, raps Vatican’s China policy

December 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that she had defied the order of Archbishop Salvatore Cordeleone barring her from receiving Communion, and questioned the Vatican’s secret deal with Beijing, in an interview with the National Catholic Reporter.

Asked about her archbishop’s directive that she should not receive Communion because of her unswerving public support for unrestricted abortion, Pelosi said: “I received Communion anyway. That’s his problem, not mine.” She went on to say: “My Catholic faith is, Christ is my savior. It has nothing to do with the bishops.”

Regarding the Vatican’s relations with China, Pelosi asked: “Why should the Chinese government be having a say in the appointment of bishops?”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!