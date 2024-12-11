Catholic World News

UN official deplores oppression in Nicaragua

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Amid the Ortega regime’s persecution of Catholic leaders and many others, Nada Al-Nashif, the United Nations’ Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, said that “the human rights situation in Nicaragua has continued to deteriorate” in recent months.

“A severe, repressive climate reigns,” she said in a December 9 statement. “Arbitrary detention of perceived political opponents, Indigenous leaders, human rights defenders, and religious leaders remains widespread.”

She added:

We urge the immediate release of all people arbitrarily deprived of their liberty, including those detained for exercising their rights to freedom of expression and assembly. All accused individuals must have access to fair trial and due process. And enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment must unequivocally end.

