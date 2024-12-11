Catholic World News

War deprives millions of human rights and is ‘mother of all poverty,’ Pope says

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a tweet for Human Rights Day, Pope Francis said that “our human rights to life and peace are essential conditions for the exercise of all other rights.”

The Pope added, “May government leaders listen to the cry for peace of the millions of people deprived of their most basic rights due to war, which is the mother of all poverty!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

