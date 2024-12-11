Catholic World News

In China’s rapid aging cities, young people flee, and few babies are born

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a front-page article, The Wall Street Journal examines the effects of China’s demographic winter, abetted by decades of coercive government policies.

“China’s population started shrinking in 2022 and births have been nosediving for several years,” the report notes. “2024 births are expected to drop below 8 million, less than half the number in 2015, the last year of China’s one-child policy. China’s fertility rate is hovering just above one birth per woman, well below the 2.1 needed to maintain a stable population.”

