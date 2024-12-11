Catholic World News

Pope rues male-dominated culture as he praises women who fight hunger

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received leaders of Manos Unidas, the Catholic Committee of the Campaign against World Hunger, and encouraged them in their work against world hunger.

Recalling that the organization was established in 1959 by the women of Catholic Action in Spain, the Pope described the Virgin Mary as “ the quintessential Woman” and added:

With this male-dominated culture, we are used to seeing women, not as the dog or cat of the house, but as a second-class human being, and we forget that it is women who run the world and —some say —they are the ones who are in charge. But that’s fine. But the woman who runs a family, who runs the villages, who is close to the needs, that rich sensibility of women.

“Mary, with her heart rooted in God, continues to be attentive to the needs of her children, urges us to go out towards them and to bring them the Lord’s consolation,” he continued. “She is the fully realized model for our humanity, through which, with God’s grace, we can all contribute to improving our world. This is what you try to do, thanks to your characteristics and your intuition and reality as mothers, daughters, wives, and mothers-in-law.”

