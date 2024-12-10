Pope urges Biden: commute all death sentences
December 10, 2024
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has suggested that outgoing US President Joe Biden should commute the death sentences of all prisoners on death row.
Without mentioning Biden explicitly, the Pope said during his Angelus audience on December 8: “I feel compelled to ask all of you to pray for the inmates on death row in the United States. Let us pray that their sentences may be commuted or changed.”
President Biden is expected to issue a number of pardons before leaving office on January 20.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 11:12 AM ET USA
Francis sounds pro life. What about innocent babies in the womb still legally butchered daily by the thousands?