Pope urges Biden: commute all death sentences

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has suggested that outgoing US President Joe Biden should commute the death sentences of all prisoners on death row.

Without mentioning Biden explicitly, the Pope said during his Angelus audience on December 8: “I feel compelled to ask all of you to pray for the inmates on death row in the United States. Let us pray that their sentences may be commuted or changed.”

President Biden is expected to issue a number of pardons before leaving office on January 20.

