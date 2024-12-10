Catholic World News

Slovak leader meets with Pontiff

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 9 with Slovakia’s President Peter Pellegrini.

The Vatican reported that their conversation centered on church-state issues, but also touched on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

