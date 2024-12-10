Catholic World News

Italian nun denies charges of organized-crime involvement

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: An Italian religious, Sister Anna Donelli, was arrested last week and charged with acting as a messenger for leaders of the ‘Ndrangheta crime network in northern Italy.

Sister Donelli, who serves as a volunteer in a Milan prison, denied the charges.

