Papal Angelus address: Place your hope in God, as Mary did—and go to Confession

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his Sunday Angelus address on December 8, Pope Francis encouraged pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to place their hope in God, as the Virgin Mary did. He concluded with a “piece of advice”: to go to Confession.

After reflecting on Immaculate Mary, the Pope asked:

Brothers and sisters, contemplating this mystery we can ask ourselves: in our time, ravaged by wars and bent on the effort to possess and dominate, where do I place my hope? In strength, in money, in powerful friends? Do I place my hope there? Or in God’s infinite mercy? And in the face of the shiny false models circulating in the media and on the internet, where do I look for my happiness? Where is the treasure of my heart?

“Let us implore the intercession of Mary,” he concluded. “And I will give you a piece of advice. Today it is a good day to decide to make a good Confession. If you cannot go today, this week, until next Sunday, open your heart and the Lord will forgive everything, everything, everything. And so, in Mary’s hands, we will be happier.”

