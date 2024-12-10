Catholic World News

Papal encouragement to diplomats to address climate change, other problems

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received new ambassadors from 11 nations on December 7 and said that international diplomacy is called to address the “problems that affect the entire human family.”

He explained, “I think of the continued devastating effects of climate change, which especially impact developing nations and the poorest members of society, the armed conflicts that cause untold suffering to so many of our brothers and sisters, and the plight of countless migrants and refugees fleeing their homelands in search of a better future for their families.”

“Every country must have a voice in addressing these problems of international concern and formulating comprehensive and long-term solutions,” the Pope continued. “In this regard, the patient work of diplomacy is of the utmost importance.”

The new ambassadors hail from India, Jordan, Denmark, Luxembourg, São Tomé and Principe, Rwanda, Turkmenistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Kenya.

