All Christians are called to evangelize, Pope tells Carmelite sisters

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Carmelite Sisters, Messengers of the Holy Spirit, a Brazilian women’s religious institute that is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding. In the institute, said the Pope, evangelization “is closely linked to contemplation and a life of prayer, following the ancient and beautiful Carmelite tradition.”

“This is a good opportunity to remind ourselves of the daily commitment to the service of evangelization and the propagation of the Word of God,” the Pope said on December 6. “The Word of God must reach everyone. Do not forget this: everyone.”

“Indeed, proclaiming the Gospel to the entire world is the mission of all Christians,” the Pope added. “[These] are the words of Saint Paul, which should resound in the heart of every baptized person: ‘Woe to me if I do not preach the Gospel!’” (1 Cor 9:16).

