Vatican organizing homosexual pilgrimage for Jubilee?

December 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is planning a pilgrimage for homosexual people as part of the schedule for the Jubilee Year 2025, according to a report in the Italian newspaper Il Messagero.

The Vatican has not announced plans for such a pilgrimage, nor is it included on the current schedule of events for the Jubilee.

According to Il Messagero, the “LGBTQ pilgrimage” will include an evening of prayer on September 5 in the Gesu, the main Jesuit church in Rome, followed by a Mass at the same church, celebrated by Bishop Francesco Savino, the vice-president of the Italian bishops’ conference

