Catholic World News

Outgoing Archbishop of Canterbury: ‘a head had to roll’

December 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Canterbury, explaining his resignation to the House of Lords, said that “a head had to roll” because of widespread criticism of the way the Church of England has handled sex-abuse complaints.

“And there is only, in this case, one head that rolls well enough,” said Dr. Justin Welby.

Spokesmen for sex-abuse victims reacted angrily to the prelate’s remarks, saying that he had inappropriately made a joke of their suffering.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!