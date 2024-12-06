Catholic World News

Salt Lake diocese separates sacraments for newly baptized children

December 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Salt Lake City has told pastors that children who are baptized when they reached the age of reason should not receive the Eucharist or make their first Confession at the same time—in spite of Church law that says that all three sacraments of initiation should be conferred at the same time.

Bishop Oscar Solis has ordered that the newly baptized children should be entered into “the faith-formation class appropriate for their age,” to begin a two-year process that would lead to Confession and Communion.

