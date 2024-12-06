Catholic World News

Pope denounces Mafia at audience with Sicilian theologians

December 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During a December 6 audience with the members of the San Paolo Theological Studium, Pope Francis said that Sicily, where the institution is based, “has wonderful natural and artistic beauty, unfortunately – unfortunately – threatened by Mafia speculation and corruption.”

“The Mafia always impoverishes,” the Pontiff added.

Saying that the Studium was one of the “first fruits of Vatican Council II,” the Pope encouraged members to “go forward together on this path.” He observed with satisfaction that the number of female students had grown, “a sign of the times, in an area where women have often been devalued in their social role.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!