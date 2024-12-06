Catholic World News

Swiss chapel offers AI counseling

December 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The oldest church in Switzerland now offers visitors the opportunity to enter a confessional, ask questions about the faith, and receive answers generated by artificial intelligence.

This new feature in St. Peter’s Chapel in Lucerne is the result of a program in which the resident theologian, Marco Schmid, worked with the Immersive Realities Research Lab at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. The “Deus ex machina” program gives users the experience of a “conversation” with a computer-generated image of Jesus.

Although the encounter takes place in a confessional, the chapel administrators emphasize that it should not be confused with sacramental confession.

