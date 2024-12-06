Catholic World News

Appeals court allows Idaho to enforce its abortion trafficking law

December 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reversing a lower court decision, a federal appeals court has permitted the State of Idaho to enforce its law against abortion trafficking.

Idaho law states that “an adult who, with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant, unemancipated minor, either procures an abortion ... or obtains an abortion-inducing drug for the pregnant minor to use for an abortion by recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant minor within this state commits the crime of abortion trafficking.”

While holding that the word “recruits” is a broad word that risks violating constitutionally protected free speech rights, the appeals court permitted the enforcement of the other provisions of the law.

