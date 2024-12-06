Catholic World News

Pontiff hopes Jubilee will renew trust in Church, among nations

December 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a December 5 tweet, Pope Francis expressed hope that the 2025 jubilee will lead to a renewal of trust.

“The Jubilee 2025 will be filled with our hope in God, which does not fade,” he wrote. “May it help us renew our trust in the Church, in our interpersonal relationships, in international relations, and in our task of promoting the dignity of every person and respect for creation.”

