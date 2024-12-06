Catholic World News

USCCB president recalls Ukraine’s relinquishing of its nuclear arsenal

December 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued a statement on December 5 marking the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s relinquishing of its nuclear arsenal, “the third largest in the world at that time.”

“The Russian Federation, the United States, and the United Kingdom pledged to respect the ‘independence, sovereignty, and the existing borders of Ukraine,’” Archbishop Broglio recalled. “France and China variously echoed these promises. Unfortunately, this pledge was broken by the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the invasion in 2022.”

“As the bitter conflict rages, with mounting civilian deaths and widespread displacement, we commemorate the time when the Ukrainian people opted for life, liberty, and peace, courageously envisioning a world free of nuclear weapons,” the prelate added.

