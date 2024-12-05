Catholic World News

Papal praise for Spanish charity work

December 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 5 with representatives of Caritas Toledo, thanking them for their 60 years of charitable work in Spain.

The work of Caritas, the Pope said, “goes far beyond the concrete good that can be done for an individual” and “embraces the challenge of becoming a driver of societal change through the spread of the spirit of charity and justice, aiming to awaken a more fraternal conscience in all people of goodwill.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!