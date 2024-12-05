Catholic World News

Beatification of Archbishop Sheen seen as inevitable

December 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Although the cause for beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen has encountered temporary roadblocks, the executive director of the Fulton Sheen Foundation is confident that the beatification will take place.

“The desire to see Sheen beatified is increasing, and there is a growing devotion to him,” reports Msgr. Jason Gray. He told OSV News that widespread popular devotion to the famous American preacher and televangelist ensures a favorable outcome.

After first being stalled by a dispute between the Archdiocese of New York and the Diocese of Peoria, the cause for beatification next met with questions about how Archbishop Sheen handled sex-abuse complaints against clergy while heading the Diocese of Rochester. But Msgr. Gray says that a search of the diocesan files produced no negative evidence.

“Sheen is clean,” Msgr. Gray insisted, and the cause will eventually move forward.

