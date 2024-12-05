Catholic World News

Renewed papal plea for prayer for peace

December 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his December 4 general audience, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for prayers for peace.

To pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope said:

And please, let us continue to pray for peace! War is a defeat for humanity. War does not solve problems, war is bad, war destroys.



Let us pray for the countries at war. Let us not forget the tormented Ukraine, let us not forget Palestine, Israel, Myanmar. So many dead children, so many innocent dead! Let us pray that the Lord will bring us to peace. Let us always pray for peace.

The Vatican omitted the Pope’s appeal from its English translation of the Pontiff’s remarks.

