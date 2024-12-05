Catholic World News

USCCB awards nearly $2.7 in grants to Church in Africa

December 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has published a list of 96 grants, totaling $2,607,960, which were awarded in 2024 by its Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa.

The largest grants ($50,000 each) were awarded to

Work to Complete the Renovation of the Chapel of the Misserete Propaedeutic Seminary (Benin)

Spiritual and Trauma Healing for Adigrat Eparchy Clergy and other Pastoral Agents (Ethiopia)

Installation of Solar-Powered Washing and Drying Machine for Montfort Hospital in Nchalo, Chikwawa Diocese (Malawi)

Support for the ACWECA Plenary Assembly 2024 (Association of Consecrated Women in Eastern and Central Africa)

Solar Installation at AMECEA Secretariat —Converting to Clean and Renewable Energy (Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa)

