Jubilees are ‘precious times for taking stock of our lives,’ Pope tells religious sisters

December 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth on December 4 as the religious institute celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Referring to the upcoming jubilee year, Pope Francis told the sisters that “jubilees are precious times for taking stock of our lives, both as individuals and as communities.”

“Moreover, they are opportunities for reflection, recollection, and listening to what the Holy Spirit is saying to us today,” he continued. “Through hearts open to the Lord and to a genuine, personal encounter with the Lord Jesus, the ‘door’ of our salvation, may your communities always be ‘thresholds’ in and through which those families that are the focus of your charism can find refuge, hope and peace in Christ our Saviour.”

