As Aleppo’s Christians face new ordeal, Church leaders call for courage and faith

December 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Church leaders have reacted to the swift fall of Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, to Tahrir al-Sham, designated by the UN, EU, US, and several other nations as a terrorist organization.

Syriac Orthodox, Greek Orthodox, and Catholic leaders have called for prayer, and there have been no reports of Christian leaders fleeing.

“The Church knows no more than the people do,” said Father Bahjat Karakach, a Franciscan friar. “The decision to stay or leave Aleppo is a personal choice, and no one can make it on behalf of another. We friars are staying and waiting to see how things unfold.”

