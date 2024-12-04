Catholic World News

South Korean bishops urge president to apologize for martial-law declaration

December 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of South Korea suggested that President Yoon Suk Yeol should “personally appear before the people, explain the series of events, sincerely apologize to the people, and take responsibility for them.”

Their statement followed a strange sequence in which the South Korean leader imposed martial law, saying that it was necessary to protect democracy. His decree was promptly overturned by the country’s parliament, and thousands of people demonstrated in protest, with some calling for the president’s impeachment.

A group of 1,466 Catholic priests had previously issued a statement denouncing the president for causing divisions within the country, and called for his resignation.

