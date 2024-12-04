Catholic World News

Archbishop of Canterbury will not join public Christmas celebrations

December 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, will not take part in public Christmas celebrations this year, as he approaches his retirement on January 6.

Dr. Welby, who stepped down because of criticism of his handling of sex-abuse cases, has said that he will spend Christmas quietly with his family. He will not preach, nor will he deliver the New Year message traditionally given by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

