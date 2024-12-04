Catholic World News

Pope, in book foreword, calls for jubilee ceasefire

December 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written the foreword to Giubileo della speranza [Jubilee of Hope], a book by Italian journalist Francesco Antonio Grana.

The Pope, in his foreword, recalled the themes of his bull for the 2025 jubilee year, which is devoted to hope.

The Pope added, “How I wish that the next Jubilee were truly the propitious occasion for a ceasefire in all the countries where there is fighting! ... From war everyone always emerges defeated from the first day. There are no winners and losers, but only losers!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!