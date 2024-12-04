Catholic World News

‘Climate of fear’ descends upon Christians after rebel takeover of Aleppo

December 04, 2024

Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: The takeover of Aleppo by “anti-government rebel groups, some of whom have clear jihadist orientations”—followed by a Syrian army counteroffensive—has led to a “climate of fear” among the Syrian city’s 25,000 Christians, according to Aid to the Church in Need.

“Basic services are paralyzed, with only two hospitals operating for critical cases,” said Marielle Boutros, project manager for Syria. “Food supplies are insufficient, prices have soared.”

“People are trapped; no one can enter or leave the city,” she added. “Schools are not operating, and banks have stopped functioning, leaving people without access to their salaries.”

