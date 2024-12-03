Catholic World News

Lawyers question Catholic identity of Australian Catholic University

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A team of Catholic lawyers has issued recommendations to the administration of Australian Catholic University on how to defend the school’s Catholic identity.

“The Catholic community in Australia cannot ignore the ongoing crisis that decisions taken by the senior executive of ACU have caused for its Catholic identity,” the lawyers wrote in their report to the ACU Senate.

Their advice follows a letter from Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, who responded angrily to a graduation protest at which students and faculty members walked out of a speech by a pro-life lawmaker. While voicing regret about the walkout, the ACU administration said that the speech had violated the school’s standards.

Archbishop Fisher had written that “for staff and students to walk out from a Catholic [sic] graduation ceremony because the speaker was articulating Catholic moral positions strikes me as especially perverse.”

