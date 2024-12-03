Catholic World News

Russian soldiers donating sperm before service in Ukraine

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Many Russian soldiers are donating sperm to be frozen before deploying to Ukraine, so that their wives will be able to have their children if they are killed in action.

An investigative reporter found that demands for the preservation of genetic material had risen sharply, beginning in 2022 with the first mobilization of troops for the war in Ukraine.

