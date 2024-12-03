Catholic World News

Bishop Stowe protests lack of USCCB resistance to Trump administration

December 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky has voiced his disappointment that the US bishops’ conference has not voiced opposition to the plans of president-elect Donald Trump.

Speaking to Crux, Bishop Stowe criticized a speech in which Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the president of the episcopal conference, said that he looked forward to working cooperatively with the Trump administration. “There was no such harmonious recommendation during the Biden administration,” Bishop Stowe claimed, saying that the US bishops had expressed “outright resistance” to Biden.

Bishop Stowe protested that the US bishops’ conference had not amended its “Faithful Citizenship” document, offering guidance to Catholic votes, but “continued to assert that abortion is the pre-eminent issue, thereby practically endorsing somebody whose own position on abortion has actually fluctuated.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.