Catholic World News

Irish archdiocese chides protesters who disrupted Mass in cathedral

December 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Armagh I

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Armagh, Ireland has issued a statement criticizing protesters who marched down the aisle of the city’s cathedral during Mass with signs expressing support for the Palestinian cause.

While expressing sympathy for the people of Gaza, the archdiocesan statement said that it was it was “very disappointing that a group of protesters chose to disrupt the celebration of Mass.”

“Disrupting the sacred liturgy in any way is upsetting and an inappropriate form of protest,” the archdiocese said. The statement went on to note that Archbishop Eamon Martin has voiced support for the people of Gaza, called for a ceasefire, and called for an investigation of possible Israeli war crimes in the conflict.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!