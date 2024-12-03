Catholic World News

Britain is no longer Christian, bishop declares

December 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: “Britian is no longer a Christian country,” Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth, England said in a pastoral letter released on December 1.

Bishop Egan was writing in response to the vote in Parliament to allow assisted suicide. “Although not unexpected, this vote poses a grave danger,” he wrote. “Britain is now crossing a line from which there will be no return.”

The bishop warned: “To be a Christian in the future will not be easy, if it ever was.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!