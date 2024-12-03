Catholic World News

Parishes will share burden of Rockville Center diocesan bankruptcy

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A bankruptcy settlement for the Diocese of Rockville Center, New York, will force some parishes to share in the $323 million cost.

The settlement will require some parishes to file for bankruptcy, to protect themselves from future sex-abuse lawsuits. The parishes are expected to emerge from bankruptcy quickly, and diocesan officials say their operations will continue normally.

The Rockville Center settlement comes after four years of contentious negotiations, in which the diocese has incurred over $100 million in legal fees.

