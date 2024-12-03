Catholic World News

Trump to attend reopening of Notre Dame

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: American president-elect Donald Trump will attend the reopening of the Notre Dame basilica in Paris on December 7, he has announced.

Announcing his plan to attend the event on the Truth Social network, Trump said that he had been invited by President Emmanuel Macron, adding that the French leader “has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so.”

This will be Trump’s first trip outside the United States since his November election.

