USCCB committee chairman welcomes Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace welcomed the tenuous November 27 ceasefire agreement in the Israel–Hezbollah conflict.

“I am grateful for the crucial, peacebuilding role that the United States has played in this development in Lebanon and Israel,” said Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, a Los Angeles-based Maronite prelate who was born in Lebanon.

He added, “As we rejoice in this opportunity for peace to take root, I urge all parties, as well as the broader international community, to remain vigilant and to continue working toward the consolidation of peace in the region through the disarmament of Hezbollah and the full implementation of the UN resolutions concerning Lebanon; this will lead to Lebanon regaining its full sovereignty and independence.”

