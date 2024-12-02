Catholic World News

Msgr. Philip Reilly, pro-life hero, dead at 90

December 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Philip Reilly, a beloved figure in the American pro-life movement, died on November 30 at the age of 90.

The founder of the Helpers of God’s Precious Infants, Msgr. Reilly had been a leading figure in the development of sidewalk counseling, spending countless hours outside abortion clinics offering help to pregnant women, and training scores of others to do the same. A long fight with skin cancer left his face badly disfigured, but did nothing to diminish his energy for the cause or his infectious good humor.

