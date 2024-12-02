Catholic World News

Biden administration targeted Christian colleges for enforcement actions

December 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During the Biden administration, nearly 70% of all actions taken to enforce anti-discrimination laws were aimed a faith-based colleges and career schools, the American Principles Project reports.

The report, based on data from the Department of Education, notes that faith-based schools account for less than 10% of the country’s student population.

