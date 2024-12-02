Catholic World News

Papal letter urges Nicaraguans to maintain faith, hope

December 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued a letter to the faithful of Nicaragua, encouraging them to maintain their “faithfulness to the Church,” in the face of an escalating campaign of government oppression.

Although his letter does not mention the steps that the Ortega regime has taken to suppress the Catholic Church—including the arrest and expulsion of bishops and priests and the seizure of church properties—the Pope’s message is clearly intended to bolster the confidence of the faithful. “Do not forget the Lord’s loving Providence, which accompanies us and is our only sure guide,” he writes.

The Pontiff suggests that the Catholics of Nicaragua find renewal in their celebration of the feast of the Immaculate Conception, their preparation for the Jubilee Year 2025, and their devotion to the Rosary.

While Nicaragua’s bishops have been frequent critics of the Ortega government, warning about the loss of democratic government, the Vatican has avoided direct criticism of the regime.

