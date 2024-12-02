Catholic World News

Bolivian VP, Pontiff discuss ecology, social justice

December 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received David Choquehuanca, the vice president of Bolivia, on November 29.

“We discussed Climate Change, the care of Mother Earth and the importance of Social Justice for the peoples of the world,” Choquehuanca stated on his Facebook page.

Choquehuanca also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Pope’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

Bolivia, a South American nation of 12.2 million (map), is 92% Christian (78% Catholic), 3% ethnic religionist, and 2% Bahaʾi. In August, three Jesuit provincials were indicted there on charges of covering up sexual abuse by a deceased Jesuit archbishop.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

