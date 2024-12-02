Catholic World News

‘Do no harm, take care, heal’: papal warning against discarding human life

December 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the classical adage primum non nocere, secundum cavere, tertium sanare [first not to harm, second to take care, third to heal], Pope Francis warned against the discarding of human life.

“Dear friends, classical wisdom today encounters a rapidly developing technology, which must never proceed without deontology,” Pope Francis said on November 29 to a delegation from the Department of Dentistry at the University of Naples Federico II, in an audience marking the 800th anniversary of the university’s founding.

The Pope warned:

Otherwise, if it neglects human dignity – which is the same for all! – medicine runs the risk of lending itself to the interests of the market and ideology, instead of devoting itself to the good of nascent life, of suffering life, of destitute life. The doctor exists to heal from evil: always cure!



No life is to be discarded. “But this person won’t make it…”. Accompany him or her to the very end. I urge you to foster a science that is always at the service of the person.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

