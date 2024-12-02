Catholic World News

Ontario’s euthanasia regulators have failed to refer over 400 ‘compliance issues’ to law enforcement, report charges

December 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on New Atlantis

CWN Editor's Note: The chief coroner’s office in the Canadian province of Ontario has identified 428 “compliance issues” with euthanasia law since 2018, but has failed to refer them to law enforcement for investigation, The New Atlantis, citing leaked documents, has reported.

“After more than 400 identified issues with compliance, ranging from broken safeguards to patients who were euthanized who may not have been capable of consent, [the chief coroner’s] office has failed to alert the public or take any steps to prosecute offenders,” according to the report. “Whether or not these hundreds of ‘issues’ are in fact violations of criminal law is unclear precisely because none of them have been referred to law enforcement for investigation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!