Vatican prosecutor confirms existence of dossier on ‘Vatican girl’ disappearance

November 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s top prosecutor has confirmed the existence of a dossier on the case of Emanuela Orlandi, the teenage daughter of a Vatican employee whose disappearance in 1983 has never been explained.

Alessandro Diddi told reporters that the Vatican dossier—whose existence had been denied by other Vatican officials—does exist. He said that the contents of the dossier are secret, but stressed that the Vatican is cooperating fully with an Italian parliamentary commission looking into the girl’s case.

