British Parliament votes in favor of euthanasia

November 29, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: By a decisive count of 330 to 275, the British Parliament has voted to move forward with legislation that would allow for physician-assisted suicide.

The November 29 vote does not constitute passage of the bill, which still faces debate and future votes in the House of Commons and House of Lords. But the initial vote gave an indication of substantial support for the legislation.

The Catholic bishops of England and Wales had argued against passage of the bill, emphasizing the threat to vulnerable people.

