Congo archbishop defies general’s order banning Mass

November 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Fulgence Muteba Mugalu of Lubumbashi, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, defied an order from a military commander when he celebrated Mass for the feast of Christ the King.

General Eddy Kapend Yrung, the military commander of the district, had issued an order against the celebration of Mass in a military camp at Vangu. “The archbishop was not intimidated by this illegal order,” the archdiocese said, adding that the general’s ban was “symptomatic of a blatant abuse of office.” The archdiocese said that the general had violated “the respect for religious freedom guaranteed by teh constitution” and by agreements between the Holy See and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Archdiocesan officials said that tensions between the Church and the government in the region are related to attempts by public officials to seize the property of the archdiocesan seminary.

