USCCB announces $14.7M in home missions grant recipients

November 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced the 2024 and 2025 grant recipients from its Catholic home missions appeal.

Seventy-four US mission dioceses and eparchies received a total of $7,474,000 in 2024, and 73 will receive a total of $7,240,000 in 2025. The largest recipient was the Archdiocese of Anchorage-Juneau ($150,000 each year).

