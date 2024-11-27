Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader calls for world recognition of Holodomor famine

November 27, 2024

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, has called for world recognition of the Holodomor (1932-33), the man-made famine in Ukraine under Joseph Stalin’s Soviet regime.

Over two dozen nations have recognized the Holodomor as a genocide.

“The world must recognize this tragedy to ensure that it does not happen again in other countries, that the murderous breath of red Moscow does not claim lives anywhere else ever again,” the Major Archbishop said in a statement for Holodomor Remembrance Day.

Referring to continued Russian attacks on Ukraine—including the firing of a new ballistic missile—the Major Archbishop added, “In the context of this week’s tragic events, we speak to the whole world: Ukraine stands, Ukraine fights, Ukraine prays!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!