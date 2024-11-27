Catholic World News

Researcher paints bleak picture of Catholic practice in Italy

November 27, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Vatican newspaper, Giulio De Rita, a staff member of the Italian research institute Censis, painted a bleak picture of the Church in Italy—one in which 70% of Italians describe themselves as Catholic, but few practice their faith.

Catholics in Italy “don’t go to church much, they aren’t active in the parish, they don’t agree with various teachings, and they don’t respect the ethical and moral principles indicated by the Church,” he said.

“Roughly 70% of Italians still say they are believers, 50% pray, have a spiritual life, believe in life after death,” he continued. 40% of Italians are self-identified, non-practicing Catholics, he added; they have a lifestyle that is “absolutely identical” to nonbelievers—and he estimates that their number will shrink by half in the younger generations.

“All attention must be directed to the 18-34 age group,” he said. “It is there that the future profile of Catholicism in Italy is decided ... But our priests are not prepared for this, they have not been trained for this. They do a great job inside the churches. But the future today is being played out outside the churches.”

