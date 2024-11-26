Catholic World News

Vatican dicasteries seek to define crime of ‘spiritual abuse’

November 26, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has drafted a proposal to define “false mysticism” and other forms of spiritual abuse as crimes in canon law.

Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the DDF, has sought the support of Pope Francis for the proposal, and has worked with the Dicastery for Legislative Texts—the body responsible for canon law—to put the idea into appropriate legal language. The terms “spiritual abuse” and “false mysticism” are sometimes used in describing offenses that may be punished in canonical courts, but the terms are not precisely defined.

